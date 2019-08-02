ASOTIN — An inmate at the Asotin County Jail will be facing new charges after allegedly assaulting three law enforcement officers Thursday morning.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said the inmate, whose name will be released when formal charges are filed, allegedly became combative and had to be subdued around 8:45 a.m. The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin Police and Clarkston Police Department responded to the call, along with the Clarkston Fire Department.
Officials said the inmate will appear before an Asotin County Superior Court judge today for a bond hearing. Pending charges include three counts of third-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.