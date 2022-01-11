Asotin County Jail commander set to retire

ASOTIN — The Asotin County jail commander is retiring at the end of the month after 41 years of public service in the military and law enforcement.
Jim Smith, 62, served in the Marines, spent 18 years at the Clarkston Police Department, and devoted the last seven years of his career to being top dog at the jail. In addition, he was a lieutenant on the Hanford Tactical Response Team and worked for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in Pomeroy.
“Jim has been an outstanding leader at the jail, and it will be hard to replace him,” Sheriff John Hilderbrand said. “We used to work together on the regional SWAT team, and I’ve always trusted him with my life and still do. He’s awesome.”
At Monday’s county commission meeting, Commissioner Brian Shinn praised Smith for stepping in as interim sheriff several years ago after Ken Bancroft resigned, and for his role at the county jail.
“He has helped us a lot,” Shinn said. “I hope we get a chance to thank him and shake his hand.”
When interviewed later in the day, Smith said he appreciates the compliments, but doesn’t want a retirement party or any fanfare. Instead, he plans to quietly bid farewell to his long career to spend more time with two new grandkids and his Labrador puppies, and work on home improvements.
“It was very fulfilling being able to give back to my country and community for 41 years,” Smith said. “I’m going to miss my troops and taking care of my people.”
Hilderbrand said he’s reached out to a potential replacement, who is mulling over the offer. The commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of filling the vacancy as soon as possible. Smith’s last day is Jan. 31.
Another jail employee recently resigned and will be going to work in Idaho County, the sheriff said. The commissioners unanimously approved hiring someone to fill the void.
In other county business:
The Bennett Hill subdivision on the 1600 block of Dustan Loop in west Clarkston was given the preliminary green light, along with a conditional-use permit for a commercial storage units at 1701 Dustan Loop. Dimke Properties is handling both projects.
Applicant Mitch Dimke plans to subdivide 23 acres into 31 residential lots, said Karst Riggers, building official. The development plans also must be approved by the Asotin County Public Utility District, which will be providing sewer and water services.
Approximately 300 indoor and outdoor storage units are slated for 6 acres near the new development. The project required a conditional-use permit because the property is zoned high-density residential, Riggers said.
The commissioners approved the permit, but removed a 28-feet road standard, which was recommended by the planning panel.
The width of the road leading to the storage units was the major issue discussed at previous planning commission meetings, Riggers said. Project engineer Scott Sumner said frontage road improvements will add about 4 feet to the street, which is currently about 20-to-22 feet wide.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said because of the topography challenges in the area, it would cost millions to meet the 28-feet requirement, and the road would not be uniform. However, all three commissioners said they want the loop to be as safe as possible.
Chairman Chuck Whitman, who lives in one of the cottages Dimke recently built near the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, thanked the developer for investing in the county and providing more housing opportunities for residents.
“We really need those houses,” Whitman said.
The commission approved sending a letter to state Senator Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, about a Snake River Road project that’s been stalled for more than a decade. After hearing about the issue, the senator agreed to “run it up the flagpole,” Seubert said. “We need to get that project finished.”
The county is seeking the state’s help for about 3 miles of upgrades in the popular Snake River corridor. The proposed project was approved and funded in April 2009, but the Nez Perce Tribe changed the requirements for their participation in the engineering portion of the project “for reasons unknown to Asotin County,” according to the letter.
The roadwork was originally estimated at $3.7 million, but will now cost about $10 million because of inflation and new regulations, the commissioners said. During the process, the tribe reportedly refused to sign a memorandum of agreement, citing concerns over possible adverse effects to Nez Perce cultural sites in the area.
If the work isn’t completed, the county may have to pay back the money earmarked for the Snake River Road improvements.
“Requiring Asotin County to repay the current expenditures in lieu of project completion in the amount $1,122,000 would be a massive impact on the financial wellbeing of the county,” the letter says. “The preferred resolution would be the funding of the project at the current cost.”
Annual funding for public defense from the state has been reduced to $26,109 for 2022, said Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, but the actual cost is closer to $300,000.
Over the past five years, the state’s contribution has steadily diminished, but the cost of providing public defenders has not. Seubert, who serves on the Legislative Steering Committee, said indigent defense will continue to be a hot topic between counties and the state during the coming session.
Asotin County is currently seeking attorneys to provide the mandated service. “We’re in desperate need of contract attorneys, especially in Superior Court,” Kemp said.
