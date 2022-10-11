ASOTIN — The Asotin County Commission signed a contract Monday with Kenaston Corp. to oversee construction of the new jail.
Chairperson Chuck Whitman said the county is pleased with the Lewiston firm’s commitment to the project. Having the local contractor on board offers the best chance for success and reaching “that magic 120-bed number,” he said.
A Kenaston representative said the company is honored and appreciative of the opportunity to work on the project.
The new $13.7 million jail is slated for county owned property along Sixth Avenue, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill. Construction should begin soon, with a completion date of spring 2024 in the forecast.
Jack Worle, a Clarkston retiree, told the board the jail needs to be the largest capacity possible to deter criminals. Lack of bed space at the current jail prompts book-and-release situations, and the new jail should be built on a scale to accommodate all of the criminals.
“It’s easy to understand why this is necessary when we start taking a look at the huge increase in drug overdoses and drug-related issues that our emergency services are tasked to deal with,” Worle said. “The drug use and drug infiltration in our community is overwhelming.”
In other county business, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering purchasing 1.1 acres across from Boggan’s Oasis. The land, known as the Wheeler property, would be used for public access to the Grande Ronde River.
The state has the funding to develop the alternative recreational access point for anglers, said Steve Pozzanghera, WDFW regional director. The next step in the state agency’s process will be gathering public input on the proposal.