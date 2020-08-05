ASOTIN — Asotin County incumbents had a good showing Tuesday night, with Commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn advancing to the general election by wide margins in preliminary results.
In the District 1 race, Shinn received 897 votes, or 65 percent. He will face political newcomer Brad Gary, who garnered 285 votes, or 21 percent. Clee Manchester tallied 202 votes, or 14 percent. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to November’s general election.
Seubert netted 1,373 votes, or 72 percent, in District 2. After the ballots were counted, Michael Henze was in second place at 326 votes, or 17 percent, and Dennis Plunkett had 215 votes, or 11 percent.
The three-way race for Superior Court judge was narrowed to attorney Brooke Burns, of Clarkston, and Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella, of Dayton. In Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, Burns received 3,209 votes, compared to 2,138 for Marinella and 981 for Clarkston attorney Vic Bottomly.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, candidates waited in the Asotin County courthouse parking lot for the primary results. Looking at the tabulations, Shinn, 71, said he is grateful and appreciative for the voter support.
“We’re right in the middle of the most challenging conditions ever, and we’ve got a lot of work to finish,” Shinn said. “I look forward to the general election and hope to get more support.”
Gary, 39, was also on hand for the results and pleased to finish in the top two, as of Tuesday night.
“I’m optimistic,” Gary said. “I’ve had some good conversations the last few months, and I look forward to having more over the next few months. I’d like to thank those folks who voted for me.”
Seubert, 63, said he was grateful for the voter support and hopes it continues into the general election.
“I’m going to work hard for the county,” Seubert said. “I want to win to finish what I’ve started.”
When reached by phone, Henze said he was excited to make it through the primary and looks forward to the next few months of campaigning.
“Hopefully, we’ll make up some ground in the coming months,” said the 50-year-old pharmaceutical representative. “I want to keep pushing forward and making Asotin County great.”
Burns, who will be facing Marinella in November, said she was excited about the primary results.
“I appreciate people’s support and belief in me,” Burns said. “Because of COVID, it’s going to be a little different campaign, but I hope to talk to more people and have more conversations about why I should be elected in November.”
Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay said voter turnout was at roughly 34 percent as of Tuesday. She estimates at least 1,400 ballots are on hand to count, plus the ones that arrive in today’s mail with an Aug. 4 postmark. Updates will be made on the auditor’s website after the next count.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.