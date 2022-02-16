Asotin County hires new public works director

Eaton
ASOTIN — A new Asotin County engineer is settling in on the third floor of the courthouse.
Chuck Eaton, 60, is taking the reins of the public works department after leaving a similar post in Columbia County. The commissioners passed a resolution Monday, naming Eaton as the county engineer.
Eaton, who was born and raised in the Portland area, is filling the top job after a months-long search. The former director, Michael White, left last spring after a couple of months on the job, and Ted Sharpe has been managing projects in the interim.
“We’re excited about having Chuck here and think he’ll be a good fit for the county,” Commissioner Chuck Whitman said. “We’re really happy with this hire. We also appreciate the people who helped fill the gap last year.”
Eaton said he’s always lived in the Pacific Northwest and looks forward to working in Asotin County. After three years in nearby Dayton, he is familiarizing himself with his new department and office.
“I have been in the public works field for 42 years this June,” Eaton said in an email. “I started as an engineering aide with the Oregon Department of Transportation working on the I-205 in the Portland and Vancouver area. I’ve worked my way up over the years with experience at the federal, state, city, private and county levels.”
Eaton said his expertise is in transportation engineering and stormwater management, and he’s licensed as a civil and environmental engineer.
“I like what I do for a living, and look for opportunities to grow and gain experience when I am looking at a new position. Asotin County offered that for me.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.