The Asotin County Health District continues to recommend that people wear masks in certain situations with the transmission rate of COVID-19 in the county considered high, the county’s health officer said Friday.
In a statement, Bob Lutz said masks are recommended in crowded spaces, especially indoors, if ventilation is in question, and “anytime you feel you should.”
“I currently keep my mask with me when I’m out, and depending upon where I am, I’ll put it on,” Lutz said in a written statement. “Although I’m up to date, I don’t want to get COVID-19 and possibly have to deal with long term symptoms.”
Asotin County’s community level of COVID-19 is considered “low,” but the transmission rate is considered “high.” The county has added 25 new cases and one death — a woman in her 50s — since Monday.
Cases are increasing around Washington, Lutz said. Hospitalizations are also climbing in the western part of the state, but that isn’t yet an issue in the central and eastern regions.
Here are the COVID-19 weekly totals in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.