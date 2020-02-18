Asotin County and Clarkston officials are mourning the loss of two well-known members of the criminal justice community who both died of health-related causes over the three-day weekend.
Tom White, a 67-year-old retired Asotin County detective and longtime volunteer Clarkston firefighter, died Sunday at a Spokane hospital. Former prosecutor and Asotin County District Court Judge Ray D Lutes, 70, succumbed to a degenerative illness in Olympia on Monday morning.
Retired Superior Court Judge William D. Acey, who now spends his winters in Yuma, Ariz., said Asotin County suffered a tremendous loss with the deaths of the two highly regarded men within 24 hours of each other.
“When you’re a judge, you can’t have too many friends because of the nature of the job,” Acey said in a phone interview. “Ray was my colleague and my friend. We trusted each other’s judgment implicitly. I loved him and his family and will miss him terribly.
“Tom White and I go back to the days when I was a deputy prosecutor in the early ’80s,” Acey said. “He was an amazing man who would risk his own life for the well-being of others. The good, they do die young.”
Lutes stepped down from the bench five years ago after serving Asotin County for 25 years as a prosecuting attorney and District Court judge. At his retirement gathering, he talked about his early days as a young attorney and how he drove from Ephrata to Asotin in a camper van loaded with files.
He would go on to handle many high-profile cases here, from the Jeffrey L. Boston murder trial in 1993 to serial rapist Monte C. Hoisington’s civil commitment trial in 2000. He said one of the most difficult cases he prosecuted involved the death of 4-year-old Dirk Dalton of Clarkston.
On Monday, Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols remembered his former boss with fondness and respect. He kept in touch with Lutes and was able to visit him in Olympia a couple of weeks ago.
“He gave me my first job out of law school in December 1993,” Nichols said. “I still called him ‘boss.’ He was the best, and he taught me everything. He was also a hell of a pheasant hunter. I have so many hunting stories I could tell about Ray.”
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said he first met Lutes in June of 1991. Lutes was a deputy prosecutor for the county at the time, and Liedkie was working as a summer intern at the prosecutor’s office while still in high school.
“Ray cherished opportunities to mentor aspiring lawyers,” Liedkie said. “He was a man of tremendous integrity, and he is the reason I became a prosecutor. I learned so much from him about pursuing justice for victims. Ray dedicated his life to justice and to this county. I can’t even put into words how much he has meant to me and how much I will miss him.”
White devoted several decades to law enforcement and public service as a detective at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, a crime victim advocate at the YWCA and a volunteer captain at the Clarkston Fire Department.
Capt. Danny Tietz said White was a mentor to younger firefighters and someone you could always count on to help out. He often visited the fire department and will be missed by everyone who knew him, Tietz said.
Earlier this month, Tietz and Retired Capt. John Culletto transported White to Holy Family Hospital for hospice care. Culletto said he feels fortunate to have made that final journey with his longtime friend.
“I’ll forever hold those special moments in my heart,” Culletto said. “Tommy was a pretty exceptional person. He would do just about anything you needed him to do. Over the years, we stood side by side fighting fires together. I trusted Tommy with my life.”
Former Asotin County Sheriff Ken Bancroft, who now lives in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., said White had a great sense of humor, but he was a serious detective on the job. During his career, White investigated numerous high profile cases, including child abuse, rapes and homicides that led to lengthy convictions.
Many community members have shared tributes to White on social media, including his friend and former colleague Tammy Leavitt, the evidence and records manager at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
“Tom had a heart for service and genuinely cared for others,” Leavitt said. “He spent most of his adult life acting as an advocate for victims. He gave a voice to those people who didn’t have the words to speak for themselves. He was a loyal and caring man whose presence will be greatly missed.”
