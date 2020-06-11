Three new cases of COVID-19 cropped up around the region Wednesday, with Asotin, Whitman and Nez Perce counties each registering one new positive test result.
The new cases came on the same day Asotin County officials learned their application to move to Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan was approved, allowing gatherings of as many as 50 people.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said his department was still in the midst of an investigation and contact tracing for the individual who tested positive there. Information like the person’s age and gender will be released when those efforts are complete. But Woodbury said nine additional tests of the person’s co-workers and cohabitants were conducted as part of the response.
The investigation had produced no indication of where the person may have contracted the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, Woodbury said. The person first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 on Friday and received a test Monday. The individual is not hospitalized.
It is the first case in Asotin County since May 24. Nez Perce County’s positive result was the first since June 3, Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman Tara Macke said. The person is a man in his 50s who did not require hospitalization and is recovering.
The case in Whitman County is a female younger than 20 years old who is in stable condition while isolating at home, according to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department. The county had an outbreak of six new cases Monday among people who had a common social link.
There were no cases reported by Garfield County public health officials, and Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott reported no new cases on the tribal reservation.