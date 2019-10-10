Asotin County Fire District officials have appointed Edward Johnson to the board of fire commissioners.
Johnson, of Clarkston, was sworn in Tuesday during the regular commission meeting. He is filling a position left vacant by the death of Patrick Loseth, who was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in August.
The board asked for letters of interest and two people responded, Chief Noel Hardin said in a news release.
Johnson is “very familiar with the fire district and operation,” Hardin said, and he stepped forward to help the district in its time of need.
Johnson started as a volunteer firefighter in 1961 and responded to calls for more than 20 years. In addition, Johnson was elected as a fire commissioner for Asotin County Fire District No. 1 and served from 1982 to 1999.
Chairman Ken Klug said it will be a seamless transition to have Johnson take over this position.