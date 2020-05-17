An Asotin County family narrowly averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a father was able to break into a basement bedroom window and rescue his 2-year-old son from a house fire.
Asotin County Fire District Chief Noel Hardin said firefighters responded to the call of a residence on fire in the 1200 block of Boston Street just outside the Clarkston city limits around midnight Friday. The initial report said the child was trapped in the house, but fire crews received word while en route that he had been rescued, Hardin said.
The child was unhurt, but the father had minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. Hardin said the man’s wife is in Spokane to deliver triplets, so she wasn’t in the home when the fire broke out.
Investigators believe the blaze started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the house. The cause was not obvious, Hardin said, and remains under investigation. The home received extensive smoke, water and fire damage, but Hardin did not have an estimate of those damages.
The Clarkston Fire Department and the city of Asotin Fire Department assisted at the blaze with one engine each and additional personnel. In all, 18 firefighters tackled the fire, Hardin said. It was knocked down in about half an hour and crews remained on-scene for a total of about two and a half hours.
The residents are staying with family in the area, Hardin said.