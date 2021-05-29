The outdoor water park at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will open for the summer today, but with some COVID-19 precautions in place.
The water park will open on weekends only, including Memorial Day, through June 12. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The water park will be limited to 450 people at a time, and the indoor pools are also capped at a limited number of people. One family at a time is allowed in the lobby.
Those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask in the facility. The staff will continue to wear masks inside and when moving between stations. People are asked to keep 6 feet distance from lifeguards.
The aquatic center is located at 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, and can be called at (509) 758-0110.