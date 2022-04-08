ASOTIN — After a two-year absence, the Hells Canyon Rodeo will once again be in full-tilt action this month at the Asotin County Fairgrounds.
The Asotin County Fair parade, cowboy breakfast, livestock sale and a variety of new entertainment are all a go, including a full weekend of rodeo events. The fair board is gearing up for one of the best shows in recent memory, organizers said.
Crystal Hudson, the flag director for Hells Canyon Rodeo, said excitement is already in the air as folks eagerly prepare for the annual festivities. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on things in 2020 and 2021 — but this year is ramping up to be a great welcome back.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic the rodeo is back,” Hudson said Thursday. “We’re really looking forward to seeing all of the fans in the stands this year.”
Since the beginning of March, Hudson and 30 other women have been practicing carrying sponsor flags on horseback for the rodeo. They will appear at performances throughout April 22-24.
“It’s going to be a great weekend,” Hudson said.
A special entertainment act from Texas, Tumbleweed Crossings, will be performing at the upper level throughout the weekend, fair board members said.
On the Friday night of the fair, April 22, the rough stock rodeo kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Ranch broncs, bareback riders, bronc riding and bull riders will be featured, and information on how to enter is available by calling (208) 249-0139. The deadline is April 20.
The Hells Canyon Rodeo bucking bulls event is a new addition for kids ages 9 to 18. It’s slated for 2 p.m. April 23 in the rodeo arena, and should be entertaining, organizers said. To sign up, participants can visit saddlebrook.com.
In addition, local kids will be performing at the Sunday rodeo, beginning at 12:30 p.m. April 24. Youngsters can participate in goat tail tying, pee-wee barrels, calf riding, steer riding, mutton busting and other events, and the entry deadline for these events is today. For information on how to participate, contact fair board president Peggy Hansford at (208) 791-1451 or phansford.asotincofb@gmail.com.
Copies of the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo book are available at the Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, and the Asotin County Courthouse. Information on the fair and rodeo can be found online at asotincountyfairandrodeo.org, including details about how to enter the parade or exhibits, ticket prices and the full schedule of events.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.