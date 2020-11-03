Asotin County Fair plans moving forward

ASOTIN — How the world will look in 2021 remains a mystery, but officials here are moving forward with planning an Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo, in some form or fashion.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Chairman Chris Seubert said the fair board and livestock sales committee have been exploring options for the late April events, and kids have been given the green light to purchase animals for next year’s fair.
Buyers have indicated they will continue to support the livestock sale, although no one knows exactly what the fair will look like, Seubert said. The sales committee is committed to making sure the sales are a go.
Kim Belanger, the Asotin County 4-H coordinator, told the Tribune the fair board has been in discussions about contingency plans to conduct the fair, if the current coronavirus pandemic restrictions are still in place.
At this point, it appears it won’t be business as usual, but things could change before the last weekend in April, she said. A recent survey of 4-H participants garnered an overwhelming positive response with moving forward.
“Everybody really wants it to happen, and we’re looking at all possible options,” Belanger said.
The Asotin County Fair Board plans to meet again Wednesday night to go over possible hybrid plans, such as the way Nez Perce County conducted its fair this year, and other possible alternatives.
In September, the Nez Perce County Fair went through with a livestock sale at the fairgrounds using a hybrid model. At the sale, the 4-H kids and their immediate family members attended in person, along with some buyers. An online auction was conducted at the same time.
