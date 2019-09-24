ASOTIN — The Asotin County Fair is pinched for parking and asking the city of Asotin for assistance.
At Monday night’s Asotin City Council meeting, Fair Board President Peggy Hansford said access to about 70 spots near the fairgrounds may be unavailable next spring, so the board is making some changes and looking for space for the carnival crew’s campers.
Hansford and another board member, Chad Hendrickson, asked the city if a graveled area near Asotin City Park or a road behind the football field could be utilized during the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo in late April.
Asotin officials said they will take the park request under consideration, but the property near the Snake River is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and out of their jurisdiction.
For years, the fair has used a chunk of land near the fairgrounds that is now owned by Chris Segroves, of Clarkston. Segroves told the council he is now thinking about fencing part of the property and converting it to a storage rental area for recreational vehicles and jet boats.
Segroves said he purchased the acreage from the city of Asotin with plans to build a house, sell a lot or two and trade part of the property to Asotin County so parking during the fair could continue at the site.
His plans hit a snag when a utility easement road on a hillside at the end of Filmore Street sparked complaints from neighbors and a stop-work order from the city. Trees were removed and a wide swath of dirt was moved before work came to a halt.
Segroves said he’s been “raked over the coals” over the unfinished road, but he had permission to do the work. The plan was to allow access for utility crews and emergency vehicles, he said.
“All those things were talked about and discussed, so I wanted to clear the air on that,” Segroves told city officials. “I did have permission to do what I did. I never did anything on that property I didn’t have permission to do.”
When asked who gave him the green light, Segroves said he worked with the city’s public works employee and talked to a stormwater official before moving dirt.
Councilor Mervin Schneider said he was surprised to hear anyone signed off on such an expansive access route.
“It looks like a big highway,” Schneider said. “That’s a pretty wide easement road.”
Last month, Asotin Mayor Vikki Bonfield said the extent of work done on the hillside was not authorized, but she was not at Monday’s meeting.
Segroves has previously discussed selling the land, but is now considering a different venture.
“I am open to speaking with Asotin County again about the (fair) parking,” Segroves said. “Right now, I’m holding on to what I’ve got and figuring out what direction I want to go. I just need some direction from the city on zoning.”
The property is zoned residential but the ordinance is “unclear and vague” on whether a secured storage area would be OK, Segroves said.
Councilor Dwayne Paris said the city would do some research and have answers for him at the Oct. 15 meeting.
Hansford said the fair used Segroves’ property for parking this year, but with the uncertainity, additional space will be needed in 2020. The board plans to allow public parking in an area “behind Floch Hall” that was previously used for camping, she said, and those campers are moving to property next to the Courthouse Annex in downtown Asotin where the carnival crew used to stay.
Hendrickson said parking at the old flour mill is private and won’t be an option.
“We are asking the city for help,” Hendrickson said. “We don’t want to lose the carnival. It’s an important part of the fair. Right now, we don’t have a good solution. Parking at the fair is extremely limited.”
