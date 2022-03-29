Asotin County eyeing jail costs

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials said they’re taking a “deep dive” into the bids for a new jail and will issue a public statement next week about the status of the project.
Two bids for construction costs of the new jail were opened last week, and both were significantly higher than what’s been budgeted for a 120-bed jail along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. When a public safety sales tax went before voters in 2019, the cost was projected at $13.75 million. Now, construction is estimated at more than $33 million.
At Monday’s regular meeting, Commissioner Brian Shinn said every county in the state has been affected by inflation and the escalation of costs. Other jurisdictions are experiencing similar bid situations, he said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the architects are carefully reviewing the numbers to figure out why the cost estimates were so far off and how to proceed. “We’re working on the research, and will have a public statement ready (Monday),” he said.
Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a factor because of supply chain issues. Finalizing a location also caused a delay in going out for bids.
The jail was initially planned for the county-owned property in the Heights, but the commissioners switched gears when a privately-owned parcel near 14th Street and Port Drive came to their attention. The site was inside Clarkston city limits, and the planning commission and city council ultimately denied an application that would allow a corrections facility in the industrial area.
At the time, the city and county had differing opinions on how the city’s comprehensive land-use plan addresses the siting of essential public facilities.
When asked for an update on the jail at Monday night’s council meeting, Shinn assured city leaders it would be built.
“We are going to build a jail, but it may take a little longer,” he told the mayor and council. “We promised you and the public we’d build one, and we will get it done.”
In other county business:
Chuck Eaton, public works director, said material costs for several planned maintenance projects are running 18% to 24 % over budget. Fewer projects will be completed this year because of the increases.
Final plans for improvements along Snake River Road south of Asotin have been submitted for review, Eaton said. Officials are forecasting the “Cliffs Project” will be about $300,000 over budget.
A Clarkston couple alerted the board to the high number of cars traveling along Valleyview Drive at all hours of the day and night. Many of the vehicles are speeding into a culdesac near their home and posing a risk to young children in the neighborhood, they said.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said law enforcement is aware of the issue, and his deputies do their best to address the problem “as staffing allows.” Vandalism and trash have been reported in the same area, he said.
The commissioners are accepting public comments on an amended junk ordinance until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Several changes to the ordinance are under consideration and action will likely be taken next week. The intent is to tighten the rules and help code enforcement tackle the county-wide problem, officials said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com