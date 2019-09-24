ASOTIN — Limited burning of yard waste doesn’t begin until Oct. 15, but Asotin County officials have lifted a ban on recreational fires.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, officials approved an ordinance lifting an emergency burn ban that was in effect for unincorporated areas of the county.
Campfires and backyard fire pits are now allowed because of cooler temperatures, increased humidity and decreased fire danger, said Fire Marshal Karst Riggers.
Open burning of yard debris will be legal Oct. 15 to Dec. 15 in areas outside of Clarkston’s city limits.