The derelict cars, campers, garbage and other items accumulating at 1928 13th St. in Clarkston are triggering an outpouring of complaints.
Ed Holbert, code enforcement officer for the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, has issued numerous citations to the property owner, but the junk hasn’t been moved, and the tickets haven’t been paid.
The next step is an abatement letter from the prosecutor’s office, Holbert said Wednesday near the site.
“We’ve got a big mess here,” Holbert said. “We’re trying our best to go through the legal process and get this cleaned up. This case has now been turned over to the prosecutor.”
A house on the property is uninhabitable because of a fire, Holbert said. Squatters are allegedly residing in campers at the site, and health code violations are another factor that’s under investigation, along with illegal business activity.
Asotin County Commissioner Chris Seubert said the board and building officials receive weekly complaints about the debris on the property.
“This place is right out in the open, and everyone sees it when they drive by,” Holbert said. “We’ve been working on it for at least a year and a half.”
Wes Vaughn, who lives in the area, has attended commission meetings to voice his concerns.
“It’s out of control,” Vaughn said Wednesday. “We’ve been dealing with this for over two years, and now there are multiple RVs and generators running 24/7. In the last two months, it’s really escalated.”
Vaughn said he and other longtime residents in the area have amped up security measures. They are hopeful the county will be successful in dealing with the issue before the problems increase.
“There’s activity there after dark,” Vaughn said. “I’ve seen dogs, little kids. Today I saw a playpen there. I’ve tried to be a good neighbor, but this is something else.”
If the large lot isn’t cleaned up, a lien will be placed on the property, Holbert said, and all of the vehicles, junk, old tires and garbage will be hauled away.
The land is owned by Brake Irrevocable Trust, and citations have been issued to Barbara J. Erickson, according to county records. Attempts to contact Erickson were not successful.
Once the property owners receive the notice of abatement from the prosecutor’s office, they have 15 days to request a hearing. If they don’t respond, clean-up can begin in 21 days within receipt of the letter, according to a deputy prosecutor working on the case.