ASOTIN — The majority of business covered at Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting centered around public works projects.
During a public hearing on vacating the right of way on Quailwood Drive, the commissioners didn’t hear from anyone in the audience, but they are accepting comments via email and phone through noon Friday. A final decision will be made next week.
Bringing the steep drive off Critchfield Road up to county standards would be too expensive, officials said, so the county is proposing deeding the right of way property to adjacent landowners on either side.
“This will become a priority, and we’ll get this done,” said Michael White, the new public works director. This was White’s first commission meeting since starting the job Feb. 16.
Craig Miller, longtime project engineer, told the commissioners he plans to retire March 31, and White was given the green light to begin advertising for the position.
“Thank you for all of your years of service,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
The county signed a memorandum of understanding with multiple federal and state agencies, including the Nez Perce Tribe, for a long-awaited project on Snake River Road. Because construction costs have risen since the road improvements were proposed a decade ago, the county plans to apply for more funding.
Miller said a professional archeologist will be on site during the work, and a plan is in place to address any adverse effects at the site. The monitoring plan costs will be covered by Asotin County.
A section of Grande Ronde Road will be paved this summer, and funding is available for that project, Miller said.
During committee reports, Commissioner Chris Seubert said the Asotin County Fair Board is working on the April event. The Hells Canyon Rodeo has been scrapped, but the kids rodeo is still a go.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.