Asotin County commissioners return for in-person meeting

ASOTIN — Monday marked the first in-person meeting the Asotin County commissioners have conducted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman Chris Seubert said the decision to allow the public to attend with masks and proper social distancing was made after Asotin County reached Phase 3 status. The meeting was also streamed online through the county’s website.
In addition, residents can now make appointments for limited in-office services at the Asotin County Courthouse. People who need to visit the auditor, treasurer, assessor, juvenile or extension offices are encouraged to contact those offices to set up a time, officials said.
“In order to protect both citizens and the staff, appointments will be limited to reduce the number of people in the office,” said Chris Kemp, chief operations officer.
“Further protections include face coverings, plexiglass at all the customer service counters, floor markings for 6-foot social distancing and hand sanitizer available at each office.”
Kemp said Asotin County could receive as much as $1.24 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help cover COVID-19 expenses. The money is being allocated through the state Department of Commerce.
Asotin County will be submitting requests for reimbursements for items such as personal protective equipment, safety enhancements and updated technology, Kemp said. Some of the CARES funding could go toward the cost of temporarily shifting jury trials to the new fire district station in the Clarkston Heights.
Elected officials and court personnel recently toured the building owned by the Asotin County Fire District, and agreed to move forward with an interagency agreement, which is now in the works, Kemp said. The large meeting room in the former church at 2377 Appleside Blvd. would allow proper social distancing for everyone at a jury trial.
In other business, the Asotin County engineer has resigned to take a job with the city of Lewiston.
Dustin Johnson said he is leaving as of July 10 after almost five years as the public works director for the county.
The commissioners wished him well on his new endeavor, saying he had been an asset to Asotin County and will be missed.
“I wish you all the success in the world, but I hate to see you go,” Seubert said.
Johnson will serve as a city engineer across the river, but he and his family will remain Asotin County residents. His wife, Courtney Kramer, is executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who was recently appointed to the board, said as a citizen, he appreciated Johnson’s efforts and how open and transparent he was with the public.
“Thank you for all of your hard work and your passion for public works,” Commissioner Brian Shinn added. “The past five years have been interesting, fun and rewarding.”
One of the most visible accomplishments during Johnson’s years as county engineer was construction of the Fleshman Way roundabout between Clarkston and Asotin along State Route 129. He also served on the jail advisory committee, and has helped pave the way for future improvements along Snake River Road and Southway Bridge, along with construction of new sidewalks near Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle Schools.
“What I will miss the most about working for Asotin County is all the great people I’ve gotten to know over the last couple of years,” Johnson told the Lewiston Tribune. “Fortunately, I’m not going very far.”
