ASOTIN — A Snake River Road resident is navigating the permit process to build a private boat ramp near his home.
Victor Dalosto has plans to construct a 152-foot-long concrete boat ramp to access the Snake River. At Monday’s commission meeting, Asotin County officials said the application is the first of its kind under the county’s updated regulations on shorelines development.
The permit was approved by the commissioners, and now must get a green light from the Army Corps of Engineers and state Fish and Wildlife department to move forward.
Dalosto’s residence is about 4 miles south of Asotin, and the private boat ramp would be used by his family, according to the application. The cost of the 12-foot wide ramp is estimated at $20,000.
Eric Hasenhoehrl of Keltic Engineering said the ramp is “appropriate” under the guidelines, and should be allowed. Following the discussion, the commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of the plan.
In other county business, Chairman Chris Seubert said fair board members recently discussed a Halloween “Trick or Trunk” event that draws as many as 3,000 kids to the fairgrounds in October. The annual gathering could be put on hold this year, if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, Seubert said.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said the county will likely be in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan until Aug. 1, if not longer.
