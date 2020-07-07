A candidate forum for Asotin County elected offices will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday outdoors at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
Candidates for the Asotin County Commission and Superior Court judge positions have been invited to attend by the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The public will be directed to one of three small groups to assist with social distancing guidelines and are required to wear face masks. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, although they may prefer to sit on the grass.
Candidates for Commissioner District 1 are Brad Gary, Clee Manchester and incumbent Brian Shinn.
District 2 are Michael Henze, Dennis Plunkett and incumbent Chris Seubert.
District 3 is Chuck Wittman.
Candidates for Superior Court judge are Brooke Burns, Scott Marinella and R. Victor Bottomly.