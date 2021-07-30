The Asotin County Board of Health sent out a letter Thursday recommending that all residents, regardless of their vaccination status, wear facial coverings in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of others is unknown.
This policy “can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to customers and workers, stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state and our community, and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant,” said the letter, which was signed by Chuck Whitman, chairman of the Asotin County Board of Health.
The letter also said wastewater testing at Lewiston has shown signs of the delta variant, “indicating this (variant of concern) is in the valley.”
The letter also recommended people in Asotin County “get your vaccination immediately” if they haven’t already. The county’s vaccination rate is lagging behind much of the state of Washington.
“This places every unvaccinated citizens at risk for COVID-19, to include children 11 and younger,” the letter said. “It also puts those who are immunocompromised at risk.”
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
That total includes 20 cases in Nez Perce County — the county’s largest single-day total since 29 cases were reported Jan. 6.
There were also 10 new cases in Asotin County, six in Whitman County, five in Latah County, two in Clearwater County and one in Idaho County.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury on Thursday updated the number of breakthrough cases in the county, saying there have been nine since July 1. A breakthrough case is one in which someone who is fully vaccinated comes down with COVID-19.
In Whitman County, there have been “a significant number of breakthrough cases,” said Corrin McMichael, epidemiologist and vaccine coordinator with Whitman County Public Health. McMichael didn’t immediately provide a specific number of breakthrough cases.