ASOTIN — Sparked by the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new law is changing the makeup of Asotin County’s board of health.
An equal number of elected officials and community members will replace the current board of city and county representatives. A health care provider, public health consumer and a community stakeholder, such as a member of a nonprofit organization, are needed. All applicants must reside in Asotin County.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator, said state lawmakers began exploring the change after Dr. Bob Lutz, Asotin County’s medical officer, was fired from his job in Spokane County.
Lutz has filed a lawsuit in which he alleges he was forced out because of political disagreements with members of the health board during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case remains in litigation.
Political reactions to mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions are alleged to have been a factor in Lutz’s termination. In addition, Pierce County tried to dissolve its health district partnership with Tacoma, and other jurisdictions attempted to rewrite rules.
Lawmakers responded by requiring more community members on these boards, Woodbury said.
“The Board of Health is required to have community input by July 1, and we’re not getting a lot of applicants,” Woodbury said. “We’re in the process of trying to get people to apply for the three board positions.”
The board is now comprised of the three county commissioners, plus city councilors from Asotin and Clarkston. The current group’s last monthly meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin.
A cross mix of business owners, retired or working physicians, and people who have used public health services are encouraged to apply. The board of county commissioners will make appointments after interviews are conducted.
Chairman Chuck Whitman said he plans to remain on the board. City officials from both Asotin and Clarkston will make up the other two elected positions.
Woodbury said applications are available on the Asotin County Public Health District’s website or can be printed at his office in Asotin. The deadline to apply is Monday.