ASOTIN — “Contradicting” statements from the top office in Olympia led the Asotin County commissioners to shut the doors to the public Monday.
Chairman Chris Seubert said the latest information indicates Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation barring in-person public meetings has been extended until July 1. However, the commission held its first open-door meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak last week after reaching Phase 3 status, which allows gatherings of 50 or fewer people.
“We are trying to follow the governor’s orders, but we’ve gotten a lot of conflicting information on this,” Seubert said. “We settled on a compromise this week through a Zoom meeting for the public, but we allowed county employees who were on the agenda to attend. We were wearing masks and social distancing and meeting all of the Phase 3 guidelines.”
The city of Asotin opted to postpone Monday’s council meeting, and Clarkston is still offering public access online, but has not resumed in-person sessions.
The main entrance to the Asotin County Courthouse is unlocked now, but visitors are asked to wear a mask and sign in at the door. Appointments with elected officials are encouraged, officials said.
In other county business, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson went over the six-year transportation plan. At the top of the list is the Southway Bridge resurfacing project, which got underway Monday. The bridge is owned by Asotin and Nez Perce counties and the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston.
Bridge load rating upgrades and sidewalk improvements at Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary rounded out the top three Asotin County projects for this year.
Safety enhancements on Snake River Road also are on the horizon, Johnson said, along with replacement of the Wenatchee Creek Bridge and reconstruction of lower Evans Road.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.