ASOTIN — Asotin County officials banned all fireworks Monday in unincorporated areas of the county because of the historic heat wave, drought conditions and an earlier-than-usual burn ban throughout the region.
The board of commissioners said the ban applies to all areas outside the cities of Asotin and Clarkston, including Lincoln Middle School in the Heights, and violators will face fines beginning at $250.
Later in the day, the Asotin City Council passed a similar emergency burn ban declaration, according to Mayor Dwayne Paris. Because of severe drought and heat, fireworks also will be prohibited in Asotin this year.
Asotin County put an emergency burn ban in place June 14, which allows the commissioners to take this unprecedented step, officials said. The extreme temperatures, dry vegetation and fire danger prompted the move earlier than usual.
“I know we’re going to make a lot of people mad or happy, either way we go,” Commissioner Chris Seubert said prior to the decision. “I think our hands are tied, and we need to follow our ordinance.”
Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said it’s unfortunate the fireworks ban is being announced less than a week before the holiday, but he promised to do his best to get the word out.
“This is just common sense,” Commissioner Chuck Whitman said. “Never in our lifetimes have we seen (conditions like) this, and hopefully, we’ll never see it again.”
Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said the heat wave and dry conditions are a major concern this summer. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley already looks and feels more like August than June, he said.
“It’s like a convection oven out there right now,” Hardin said.
Whitman said the commissioners are asking all county residents to follow the rules. Although fireworks may be a family tradition, this is not the year to ignore the warnings and break the law.
Besides the $250 fine, violators could be hit with a hefty bill for fire suppression costs if a fire can be tracked to them. Any fire caused by illegal activity can carry penalties, officials said.
At the Clarkston City Council meeting on Monday night, a city attorney said no private fireworks are allowed on city property, and it’s the city’s position that fireworks cannot be banned unless a local government makes the decision at least one year before the rule goes into effect.
A Community Spirit fireworks display will take place at Adams Field in Clarkston on the Fourth of July. Legal fireworks are only allowed within city limits on that day and night.
During the county commission meeting, Hardin said all fires and fireworks are prohibited along Snake River beaches in Asotin County. The rule typically goes into effect July 1, but was enacted a few weeks early this year.
The fire chief also warned residents about other potential fire hazards, such as mowing the law, tossing a cigarette or parking a hot vehicle in dry grass. “Any kind of spark can send a fire off to the races,” he said.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said his deputies will be out on the days leading up to the Fourth of July and beyond, and “we will do whatever we can to enforce it.”
“If you’re caught doing it, you will be held accountable,” Seubert said.
Steve Becker, manager of the Asotin County Regional Landfill, said cigarettes, cellphone and laptop batteries have caused the most fires at the Sixth Avenue site. When equipment or cars run over a discarded phone or computer, the batteries will ignite, he said. Residents should use the free recycling center at the landfill, rather than tossing those items in the garbage.
In other county business:
Following an executive session on personnel, the commissioners voted in favor of hiring two additional corrections officers at the jail, along with a nurse. Funds from the American Rescue Plan will help cover the costs.
Civil engineer Ted Sharpe was appointed interim county engineer as the county continues its search for a permanent hire. The former county engineer and public works director, Mike White, only worked a short time this winter before his employment ended. He replaced Dustin Johnson, who now works for the city of Lewiston.
