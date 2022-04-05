ASOTIN — Asotin County officials formally rejected the bids for a new jail Monday, saying they are reviewing a possible reduction in the scope of the project.
Last month, two bids were submitted, and both were significantly higher than what’s been budgeted for a 120-bed jail along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. The cost was projected at $13.75 million, but the bids came in at more than $33 million.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he’s working with Clemmons, Rutherford and Associates, a Florida architect firm, to review the project design and possible ways to cut costs. How that could affect bed space or the timeline for completion has not been determined.
“Both the county and CRA are committed to building the new jail within the budget,” Whitman said. “This jail is not being constructed out of desire, but of necessity. We will build the best jail possible considering the budget, inflation and material availability.”
In a letter to the commissioners, architect Will Rutherford said he’s reached out to vendors, contractors and suppliers to get a better understanding of the bid results. Mechanical subcontractors have experienced a more than 200% increase within the last year, he said. Prevailing wage increases and the supply-and-demand chain are also driving up costs, along with a hot construction market.
“The detention securities markets in North America are completely saturated with high demand of activity,” Rutherford said, “thus putting an increased cost and variables on a lot of detention security equipment.”
The architect said the county has several options, including waiting for the market to flatten and rebidding the project or reducing the scope with the ability to add on to the facility later.
Rutherford recommended reworking the footprint and the booking and intake areas, and adding space in the future.
“We will have several discussions and possibly meetings to review a condensed scope with the commission and the sheriff’s office, and determine the appropriate areas of reduction,” he said.
