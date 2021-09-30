Asotin County is poised to pay a six-figure settlement to a deputy clerk who was allegedly sexually harassed by former Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the county and the United States filed a joint notice of settlement in the case that, if accepted by a federal judge, will require the county to pay the clerk $100,000. The agreement would also require the county to put in place protocols for the investigation of harassment claims, maintain a written policy on sex discrimination and sexual harassment, and provide mandatory training to employees about federal statutes that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
The news release does not mention Gallina or the clerk by name. Gallina, 57, who is on paid administrative leave, is facing felony charges of second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and third-degree assault for his alleged misconduct while he was the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. He has pleaded innocent to all charges and remains free on bond awaiting trial.
The clerk filed a discrimination charge against the county with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission’s Seattle field office investigated, found the charge to be credible and referred it to the Justice Department after mediation failed, according to the news release.
The department filed a complaint alleging the county violated the clerk’s civil rights because it “negligently failed to take prompt and adequate action to stop the harassment.”
“No employee should be subject to unlawful sexual harassment on the job, and the Justice Department is committed to holding employers accountable when they fail to act promptly to protect employees and stop the unlawful conduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.