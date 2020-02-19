Asotin County agencies ponder possible loss of revenue

ASOTIN — No clear solution surfaced Tuesday for entities that would lose money if Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s request for a property tax break is granted.
The issue was discussed at a workshop hosted by Asotin County attended by Tri-State CEO Don Wee and government officials.
The Washington state Department of Revenue is expected to make a decision as early as this week on the proposal to remove medical offices Tri-State owns from the property tax rolls.
The properties generate almost $150,000 annually in property tax revenue that’s divided among Asotin County, the city of Clarkston, the Clarkston School District and six other government entities in Asotin County.
If the Department of Revenue sides with Tri-State, Evergreen Estates would be the only Tri-State holding that would remain on the tax rolls, providing $136,264 a year in property taxes.
The main hospital building has been exempt since Tri-State’s founding, partly because of the medical treatment the hospital offers, much of it to people who can’t afford to pay.
Last year, it provided $2.1 million in charity care, Wee said.
What Tri-State wants poses several problems for the Clarkston School District, city of Clarkston, Asotin County and other taxing districts.
The city of Clarkston would be among the hardest hit.
“It sounds like the city of Clarkston is getting penalized for something we had no control over,” said Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence.
Clarkston would have to trim about $45,000 from its already tight budget of $11 million this year, and then figure out how to do without Tri-State’s share of revenue in the future, she said.
Plus, it would be residents within Clarkston’s city limits who would foot the bill if Tri-State succeeds in having its proposal be retroactive for three years.
If that happens, city of Clarkston property owners could be responsible for paying as much as $469,287, which is what Tri-State paid on the properties it wants the exemption on in 2017, ’18 and ’19.
The amount would be recouped in a single year, 2021, costing 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $110 for an owner of a home with an assessed value of $200,000, said Asotin County Assessor Jenny Rynearson.
The actual amount could be much smaller than $469,287. That’s because the Department of Revenue might decide some of the properties requested by Tri-State don’t qualify to be off the tax rolls retroactively, or that they only get the tax-exempt status for a portion of the three years.
Whatever amount has to be collected to give back to Tri-State in retroactive taxes would be paid only by those living within the city of Clarkston’s boundaries, because Tri-State is in Clarkston.
The city of Clarkston encompasses a 2-square-mile area roughly between the Snake River, 13th Street and Fleshman Way. A total of 42 parcels in the city limits already have tax-exempt status, Lawrence said.
Wee acknowledged the hospital’s stance creates challenges, but similar to municipalities, his staff is trying to provide important services at a time when revenue is decreasing.
“The tax-exempt piece helps us stay in business,” Wee said. “It all adds up.”
The community might be more receptive to the plan if Tri-State dropped the part that made it retroactive, said Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn.
That idea will be presented to Tri-State’s board at its next meeting at the end of February, said Wee, who promised to share the outcome of that discussion with civic officials.
