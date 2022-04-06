Asotin County adopts tighter junk ordinance

ASOTIN — Asotin County Commissioners voted unanimously to implement amendments on the county’s junk ordinance Monday.
As soon as Asotin County announced plans to strengthen its junk ordinance, the phones started ringing at the sheriff’s office and Courthouse Annex.
Officials have been hearing numerous complaints, ranging from 47 vehicles parked in a residential area near 13th Street in Clarkston, to a homeless encampment next to a church in Anatone.
Code enforcement officer Ed Holbert said most callers are reporting properties filled with junk cars, piles of garbage and solid waste. He has been responding to numerous violations throughout the county and hopes to see some improvements in the near future, thanks to this week’s changes in the law.
“We have been getting slammed with emails and phone calls about properties that people are concerned about,” Holbert said Tuesday. “With this new ordinance, we’re going to be able to take some strict action beginning next week. As soon as it’s in the court system, citations are going to be getting issued to the people residing on these properties, not just the property owners, and we’re hoping to see an improvement real soon.”
Five “major” problems are on Holbert’s radar, including properties along 13th Street in Clarkston; Peaslee Avenue, Stafford Drive and Florence Lane in the Clarkston Heights; and Anatone, where RVs and campers are parked.
Before the amended ordinance, Holbert and the sheriff’s office had to contact property owners about possible code violations. Some owners lived out of town, and others were equally difficult to track down, he said. Now, he can address the people who are on site and creating messes.
“I think this will make a difference,” Holbert said.
Karst Riggers, building official, said the changes also give Asotin County judges the opportunity to defer some of the fines and give offenders an opportunity to clean up their property. The violations carry monetary penalties that increase with repeat offenses.
“It’s an incentive for them to clean it up on their own,” Riggers said.
If Asotin County gets involved with removing debris, offenders will be charged for the cleanup costs or a lien can be assessed on their properties, officials said.
A public hearing on the amendments has been conducted, and the commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance Monday. Most of the public input was centered on specific areas of concern, rather than the new verbiage, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said.
All citations will be handled by the sheriff’s office, which can be reached at (509) 243-4717.
“The purpose of changing the ordinance was to help with enforcement,” Riggers said. “The county is trying to get these problems taken care of.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.