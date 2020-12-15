ASOTIN — Asotin County officials adopted next year’s budget Monday and laid out plans to finance construction of a new jail.
The $13.7 million project will be paid for with revenue from a public safety sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The county is in the process of purchasing privately owned property at 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston for the 140-bed facility, and officials hope to see construction begin this summer.
According to information presented at this week’s commission meeting, the process includes the sale of bonds, which will be handled by investment banking company D.A. Davidson in February. The commissioners approved a standard bond resolution, outlining the terms and conditions, with a 3-0 vote.
Interest rates are at an all-time low, and bonds are selling at a premium right now, said Dave Trageser of D.A. Davidson. Between the strong market and the county’s favorable credit rating, the jail plan appears to be on track.
The site requires a conditional-use permit from the city of Clarkston, but that process won’t begin until after the first of the year, Commissioner Chris Seubert said.
Officials also approved the county’s 2021 budget of $29.8 million, including $8.9 million for the general fund.
Amendments to the 2020 budget amounted to about $2.4 million, because of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding during the pandemic, grants, expenses for temporary hires, an increase in insurance premiums, additional snow-and-ice removal on county roads and other factors.
The commissioners said they didn’t get much feedback from the public on the budget issues. No comments were submitted by email or in person.
“One person called me on my county phone, but when they started cussing at me, I hung up,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
