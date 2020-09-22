Asotin, Clarkston schools can proceed, for now

ASOTIN — Asotin and Clarkston schools will continue in-person and hybrid models of education, unless there’s a major uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to an Asotin County public health official.
Brady Woodbury, administrator of the public health district, said Asotin County has tallied 33 new cases in the past two weeks, but most are related to long-term and in-home care agencies. Some students in Clarkston and Asotin have been affected, but for now, no changes are anticipated for the local school districts.
“We don’t want kids out of school, but there are certain triggers,” Woodbury said Monday night. “Our schools have really good plans and are being super vigilant. However, if our numbers continue like this, it will affect school.”
Woodbury updated the Asotin County commissioners during their regular meeting, saying the county now has 95 coronavirus cases. Although it’s been a challenge to conduct contract tracing, the health district has been working hard, and public health is not recommending any major changes to school plans, based on the mini-outbreaks.
When it comes to the pandemic, Woodbury and other public health officials, such as Dr. Bob Lutz, of Spokane, who oversees the district, are asking state officials to take a regional approach, rather than using a “rubber stamp.”
“Maybe we are small, but we are also super responsive,” Woodbury said. “Hopefully, they will consider that.”
Modifications to the Washington state guidelines are arriving on a regular basis, which makes it difficult for local officials to stay on top of the changes, Woodbury told the commissioners. Asotin County remains in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, but new information pertaining to gatherings, such as weddings and funerals, have been coming down the pipeline in a steady stream.
Gov. Jay Inslee and the state’s secretary of health, John Wiesman, have indicated a return to normalcy may not occur for nine months to a year, depending on “herd immunity” or when a vaccine is available, he said.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said the rubber-stamp approach is not realistic for smaller counties. He and the other two commissioners are lobbying for more local control, Shinn said.
In other county business, Darren Benefield, information systems administrator, said the COVID-19 situation has created a need to update Asotin County’s website. A new design would provide improved payment solutions, interactive calendars, a community alert system and downloadable forms. Federal funding is available to upgrade the system, he said.
The improved website will allow people to maintain social distancing and interact with the county without leaving their homes, Benefield said. Burning permits, building and planning forms, and jury instructions will be among the notices that will be provided.
The commissioners approved the website revamp with a 2-0 vote. Commissioner Chris Seubert was not in attendance because of a vacation.
