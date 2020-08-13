ASOTIN — The Asotin-Anatone School Board unanimously approved its reopening plan for the upcoming school year at a special meeting Wednesday night.
Students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades will attend face-to-face classes five days a week, while ninth through 12th grade students will attend in-person classes every other day on an a/b schedule.
During virtual learning days, the older students will have online instruction or will complete assignments through Google Classroom.
Parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school on the approved schedule have some alternative options.
“We’ve been working with the teachers to try to give parents as many options as we can throughout this process,” Superintendent Dale Bonfield said.
If a family doesn’t feel comfortable sending their child in eighth grade or below to school every day, they’ll have the option to attend face-to-face classes less frequently. If that option is selected, the family can decide to send their child to school in the traditional setting two to four days a week as long as it’s approved by the administration. When the student is not in the classroom, they will be able to access live or recorded lessons through Google Classroom.
The district will also offer a fully virtual option. The district will use the program Edgenuity for sixth grade and below, while Apex will be used for seventh through 12th grade students.
“Our teachers will be monitoring the students if they go that direction, but it won’t match up curriculum-wise (with what is being taught in the district),” Bonfield said.
Everyone will be required to wear face masks and students will be spaced out 6 feet to accommodate by social distancing guidelines.
In order to accomplish this, the district will use Wilcox Gym, the common area and the area that typically houses the district office as classroom space. District office staff and half of the fourth grade class will be housed in the Asotin United Methodist Church.
The typical classroom size at the high school will be about 12 students, while the average classroom size for younger students will land between 18 and 22 kids.
Students will be placed into cohorts to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We are going to try to keep them in pods or classrooms as much as possible,” Bonfield said. “Instead of students going from class A to class B, teachers will do that, so students aren’t intermingling.”
Meals will be served in a grab-and-go style and will be eaten either inside classrooms or outside.
Buses will be limited to a 50 percent capacity to accommodate social distancing.
Each student will have to be screened daily in order to attend school.
Parents will be able to complete the screening online before they send their kids to school each morning. If the screening is not completed before the student arrives at school, the teachers will be charged with doing it in the kid’s first period class. Employees of the district will have to self-screen themselves.
The plan also outlines the cleaning and disinfection of the school, and also includes protocols for if someone tests positive for COVID-19.
Bonfield said the plan is “a fluid document” that will continue to change as new information and data are released.
The current reopening structure is based on Asotin County being in Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan, but it also includes how school would look if the county went up or down a phase.
“The Asotin-Anatone School District is ready to be flexible and respond quickly to changes required by state and local officials,” states the plan. “We are prepared for smooth transitions between at-home and in-person learning.”
It can be accessed on the school’s website at www.aasd.wednet.edu.
The first day of school is Sept. 1.
