ASOTIN — The city of Asotin announced Friday it has instituted a mass notification system that will provide alerts about police and fire incidents, street closures, water shutoffs and other information within the city limits.
The service is free and available to both residents and those that work within the city of Asotin, according to a news release from Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman.
Those who subscribe can chose how they receive notifications, with text message, email and phone call all being options.
To sign up for alerts, people must provide a phone number (cell or landline), an email address and physical address (work or residence). The physical address is used for notifications that affect a specific area, as opposed to citywide messages.
Those interested can sign up at www.cityofasotin.regroup.com and contact Asotin City Hall.