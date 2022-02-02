School districts in Asotin and Whitman counties will have funding levies on the ballots for Tuesday’s special election.
The Clarkston School District is seeking a $4.2 million programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50 (all rates are calculated per $1,000 of assessed property value). The levy is an increase of 4 cents from the current levy, which expires at the end of the year.
The district would collect on the levy from 2023-26. If property value increases to where the amount collected exceeds the $4.2 million, the $2.50 rate would go down.
The levy makes up 16% of the district’s budget, Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said. If the levy doesn’t pass, the district would need to cut $4 million from its budget. It would also lose $1.4 million of matching funds from the state, leading to a $5.6 million loss during the next three years.
“In looking over the past decade or two of levies, Clarkston residents have supported the levies at really high rates,” Knowlton said.
The educational programs and operation levies pays for services not fully funded by the state such as teacher pay, support staff, athletics, transportation, extracurricular activities and special education.
Some districts are also seeking a replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements. The levy funds services such as technology equipment and security as well as maintenance including roofing, heating, electrical and flooring.
Other districts running levies include:
Colfax School District — programs and operations levy: $960,000, rate of $2-$1.99.
Colton School District — programs and operations levy: $398,947, rate of $2.32.
Endicott School District — programs and operations levy: $236,390, rate of $1.65; capital levy: $177,685, rate of $1.24.
Garfield School District — programs and operations levy: $176,040, rate of $1.87-$1.76; capital levy: $100,000, rate of $1.06- $1.
LaCrosse School District — programs and operations levy: $300,000, rate of $1.15-$1.10.
Palouse School District — programs and operations levy: $441,000, rate of $2.50-$2.37; capital levy: $300,000, rate of $1.78-$1.61.
Rosalia School District — programs and operations levy: $434,500, rate of $2.50; capital levy: $75,000, rate of $0.45.
Tekoa School District — programs and operation levy: $236,818 levy, rate of $2.50; capital levy: $142,090, rate of $1.60.
Steptoe School District — programs and operations levy: $110,000, rate of $2.50.
St. John School District — programs and operations levy: $404,393, rate of $1.60; capital levy: $326,105, rate of $1.29.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.