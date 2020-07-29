The Asotin-Anatone School District will not have to cut programs or reduce its workforce this coming school year after the school board unanimously adopted a proposed budget this week of more than $9.7 million.
Julie Hancock, the district’s finance and business director, said the budget planning process for the 2020-21 school year was much easier than previous years when the district had to make deep cuts. In the 2018-19 budget, the district made reductions totaling $479,000, followed by cuts totaling $418,000 in the 2019-20 school year.
“We are doing much better than the last two years,” Hancock said during the board’s Monday meeting. “(The cuts we had to make) really did help us and it set us up for a better next four years.”
The budget was built under the assumption that the district would continue to receive the same amount in levy equalization funds from the state of Washington and relies on the approval of two replacement levies in November.
The budget was balanced with the use of more than $65,500 from the district’s reserve fund balance, which is essentially the district’s savings account. The estimated ending fund balance for the 2020-21 year is expected to land at almost $2.6 million.
The closure of schools in March allowed the district to save about $119,000 after spring sports were canceled. The district also saved around $40,000 because substitute teachers weren’t used this spring.
The budget includes a 1.6 percent increase to staff salaries and $94,000 the district received through the federal coronavirus relief bill.
During Monday’s meeting, the board approved two levies, which will be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. Both levies, if passed by voters, would go into effect once the current ones expire.
The four-year replacement educational programs and operations levy will have an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value, marking a $1 increase to the current levy. The increase is linked to legislation passed in 2019 that raised Washington state’s levy cap from $1.50 to $2.50 per $1,000.
The levy is expected to generate more than $1 million annually. It would pay for athletics, extended contracts for certified staff, salaries not funded by the state and co-curricular salaries for advisers in programs like Future Business Leaders of America and FFA, previously known as Future Farmers of America.
The five-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements will have an estimated annual tax rate of 70 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, or 10 cents less than the current levy on the books. If approved, the levy would generate almost $1.5 million over the five-year period.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.