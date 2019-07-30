ASOTIN — Despite approving cuts to staff and programs earlier this year, the Asotin-Anatone School District’s budget still has expenditures outpacing revenues for the 2019-20 school year.
The district expects about $9.05 million in revenue, and $9.3 million in expenditures, leaving a deficit of around $247,472, which will be covered by the district’s fund balance, or savings account.
The school board approved the budget following a workshop Monday night with a 4-0 vote. School board member Warren Benner was not present.
The deficit is pinpointed in part to declining enrollment and changes to state law that decreased the amount the district could collect through its levy.
The deficit, according to the district’s four-year budget forecast, will continue to grow, while eating into the fund balance.
In the 2022-23 school year, the fund balance is predicted to dip to 6.71 percent of the district’s general fund balance, which would land it below the school board’s policy of 8 percent of the general fund.
Because of that, more cuts will likely be needed in future years.
“When we had our last workshop, we heard you loud and clear,” Finance and Business Director Julie Hancock said. “Even though we reduced our staff and we reduced some of our programs, that’s not where we want to end up. We want to get back to where we were.”
The reductions included the elimination of the district’s preschool program, two teachers and a part-time person in the food services department. The combined middle school principal and special education director position was also eliminated after the person in that role accepted a job elsewhere.
The four-year budget projection allows the district to bring back the administrative position later on, but the two teacher positions that were reduced likely won’t be revived.
“We’ll need additional cuts, but we believe we’re going to be able to do those through attrition, so if someone retires, we will not rehire that position,” Hancock said.
Next year, the school district is expecting an enrollment drop of about 23 students to 603 kids, which in turn will lead to less state funding.
“We had a big senior class drop out compared to the kindergarten group coming in, so that’s always a detriment for us,” Superintendent Dale Bonfield said.
Per pupil funding in the district from the state is $8,979, so the lower enrollment number accounts for a reduction of around $202,000 in revenue.
The five-year enrollment projection shows the numbers continuing to decrease through the 2023-24 school year, with an enrollment estimated at 542 students at that time.
On average, the district has a yearly enrollment of around 625 students.
Numbers of students in the special education program are also expected to decrease by 11 students to 85 kids in the coming school year. The district receives an additional $8,395 per student in special education programs, on top of the $8,979 allocated per student.
The biggest challenge, according to Hancock, is a decrease in levy funding after the district approved a levy of $1.50 per $1,000, which at the time was in accordance with a state levy cap put in place. The district’s previous levy rate was $4.25 per $1,000. That levy cap was recently raised by the Legislature to $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed value, but the current levy on the books doesn’t expire until 2021.
“Reducing our local levy really put a hardship on our school district,” Hancock said.
Around $850,000 of the estimated fund balance will be used over the next four years to pay for unfunded items that can no longer be covered by levy funds because of changes to state law.
Along with step increases for qualifying staff, the budget for the coming school year includes a 2 percent increase for employees of the district, while principals will receive a 5 percent increase, so they are paid more than the highest-paid teacher.
About 78 percent of the district’s budget goes toward salaries and benefits.
“The bottom line is this year has not been a win across the state of Washington for public education,” school board member Paula Elskamp said.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.