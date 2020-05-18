Editor’s Note: This originally ran in the May 19, 1980, edition of the Idahonian, now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Palouse country crops and animals aren’t seriously threatened by the ash fallout from Mount St. Helens, say University of Idaho and Washington State University scientists.
However, there is some possibility that cattle and other livestock out on the range could develop dust pneumonia from breathing the ash, said Morris Hemstrom, UI extension livestock specialist.
Hemstrom suggested that animals in corrals be fed hay that has been under cover and, in the case of valuable stock, they might be better off if they are confined to barns until rain settles ash into the soil.
“There’s no point in getting panicky,” Hemstrom advised. Symptoms of dust pneumonia won’t show up for at least three days and may not be noticeable for a week or so, he said.
The symptoms to watch for are cough, runny nose and difficult breathing by any animal. The ailment can be treated with antibiotics, Hemstrom said.
His advice was echoed by John Robins, dean of the WSU College of Agriculture.
Robins had several suggestions for stock raisers and farmers following a “lengthy discussion this morning” among the WSU agriculture faculty.
“Clean out the water supply for the animals and keep fresh water available,” Robins suggested. Some livestock have not been drinking their normal amounts of water, apparently aware of the ash content.
“Use stored feed to supplement grazing, which will dilute the amount of ash ingested,” said Robins. Stored feed also will reduce the amount of respiratory intake of ash, he added. These precautions should be continued until a rain washes the ash into the soil.
The UI’s Glen Murray, a plant scientist, said tests show the ash to be mildly acid, but not enough to hurt crops and ornamentals.
“If the wind blows, as it has started to do, most of the ash will fall to the ground,” he said. If the ash gets wet, it will make an acid solution, he added.
Should the ash remain in a heavy layer on the plants, photosynthesis could be slowed or interrupted, which would curb plant growth, Murray explained.
“Not much can be done” for wheat, pea and lentil crops, WSU agronomists agreed, said Robins. “Don’t do anything until the wind takes (the ash) off,” was Robins’ comment.
Homeowners should not use sprinklers to wash the ash off lawns, he added. “It might do more harm than good.” The same advice holds for flower and vegetable gardens, “particularly where small seedlings are planted. It is possible that they will do much better if they are allowed to grow through the ash,” the dean reported.
The ash, if flushed off sidewalks and streets, “could have some adverse effects on sewage systems,” Robins cautioned. “Our recommen-dation is to sweep it up dry and spread it in the garden rather than move into the sewer system.”
The ash, “if it’s like most other volcanic ash, usually is not toxic, but it can be pretty corrosive, as it contains sharp particles. People are advised to wear gas masks” when out of doors, Robins said.
Another word from Murray concerned applications of herbicide to wheat fields. “I wouldn’t recommend 2,4-D applications,” he said.
Cattleman Bob Carpenter of Princeton said most of his cattle already are out on the range, as are many herds in this area. “There’s probably not much we can do about it,” he told the Idahonian this morning.
Carpenter estimated that the ash layer was “half an inch or better” at his place south of Princeton.
