Interim vicar Beverly Hosea (center right) administers ashes onto congregants’ foreheads during the Ash Wednesday noon service at Episcopal Church of the Nativity on Wednesday in Lewiston. Ash Wednesday is the first of 40 days of Lent, a time of penance for several Christian denominations leading up to Easter on April 12.
Jess Stone (left) and Frances Hedrick walk back to their pew after the imposition of ashes during the Ash Wednesday noon service at Episcopal Church of the Nativity on Wednesday in Lewiston.