I first heard the song, “Orphan Train,” written by the late Utah Phillips on the “A Prairie Home Companion” radio program years ago. It has a fascinating storyline and, since I’ve always got my ear tuned for folk songs, I quickly looked it up, learned the words, guitar chords and the melody. The next time my friend, Helen, and I played music at the nursing home, we added that song into our repertoire.
Since then, I’ve read about the Orphan Train and learned a bit more about it. More information is available online at orphantraindepot.org/history.
I don’t know if I’ve ever personally known a song that has inspired more curiosity and speculation.
The Orphan Train recalls a migration between 1854 and 1929 of some 250,000 children from infants to 14 years old who were rounded up from the streets and orphanages of the big cities on the East coast and sent out West. As the song goes:
“The farmers and their families, they came from miles around.
“We lined up on the platforms of the stations in each town.
“And one by one we parted like some living lost and found.
“And one by one we all were taken in.”
After hearing that song, several folks have filled me in on what they know about its back story. I have even heard rumors of at least one woman who was a child passenger on the Orphan Train and who ended up in the Kooskia area.
The latest story came to me about a week ago when I played and sang the song at the nursing home. An elderly resident asked me if I knew how the Orphan Train came about. Hers was a different version from what I’d heard before.
According to this woman, a couple of teenage orphans in the mid-1800s got into trouble with the law and were shot and killed for their transgressions.
After hearing about it, a group of philanthropists decided something needed to be done regarding the welfare of these abandoned children. They contracted a train company to haul the children to the West where farming families and others were looking for help on their farms and in other industries. These orphans were then shipped westward, where most of them were adopted. According to other stories I’ve heard, the ones who were not adopted were returned to the orphanages back East.
The woman who told me this latest story said that her grandmother, Rebecca Lee, was among one of the groups of orphans on the Orphan Train. Rebecca was “taken in” by a family, the woman said, and had a good life, after all.
There have been other bits and pieces of the story that I’ve heard through the years. Some of them are not pleasant. But it amazes me that children were rounded up like stray cats and auctioned off to the highest bidder. It must have been a precarious situation but, according to Utah Phillips:
“Now there’s many a fine doctor or a teacher in your school;
There’s many a good preacher who can teach the Golden Rule.
Who started out an orphan sleeping in the freezing rain,
Whose life began out on the Orphan Train.”
