We’ve missed so much over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I read that so many people postponed their weddings because of COVID-19, that this year wedding planners and venues are expecting an explosion of nuptials and they’re not altogether certain they’ll be able to handle the crush.
Perhaps wedding planners ought to take a page from the Rev. Sun Myung Moon’s playbook. The Unification Church founder used to gather up three or four thousand Moonies at a time and marry them all in one batch. They had to rent out football fields sometimes for these gigantic shindigs and one hopes that when the ceremony was over, the brides and grooms would have been able to find their new spouses in the crowd. Maybe that didn’t matter so much, though; brides and grooms are basically all the same and with 3,000 to 4,000 people to choose from, there is a lot of potential mix and match.
One of the things that I’ve missed during the pandemic was being able to play music and sing at the local nursing home. I have been doing that for many years, partly because I enjoy being around people who make me feel like the kid in the crowd, but also to get over paralyzing stage fright.
Ever since I was young and started taking music lessons, I have been plagued with nervousness whenever I have to play before a crowd. This is inconvenient, especially when you’re asked to play at a wedding or some other event and you get on stage and are suddenly struck by deer-in-the-headlights syndrome.
So I started playing at the local nursing home because I knew the residents there would be a gentle, accepting audience. They were even better than that.
No matter what music I played, or how well or how poorly, it usually lulled the residents to sleep. Not only were they not critical about my musical ability, they were basically unaware, although most often by the time I wrapped up my performance, folks would rouse from their naps and clap enthusiastically.
“That was beautiful, dear,” the old ladies would say.
Some musicians might consider it an insult if their audience fell asleep on them but for me it was a huge boost to my self-confidence and I have been committed to the nursing home scene ever since.
So as the pandemic wanes, it is a good time to reassess your priorities and decide: do I want to resume a volunteer activity I’ve been unable to do for the past two years? Or, do I want to get married, considering there might be a crowd and I might not end up with who I started out with?
Once again, life is good.
