ASOTIN — Buffalo Eddy is a popular destination along Snake River Road for visitors who want to view unique petroglyphs containing hundreds of distinct images that possibly date back as far as 4,500 years ago.
On the Washington side of the Snake River, the petroglyphs are within walking distance of the road, along with signs that provide historical information about the Nez Perce people and rock art. Tour boats regularly idle on the Idaho side of the river so passengers can take a closer look at ancient images there.
Tribal artists from thousands of years ago chipped and scraped the rocks, creating designs of people and animals, along with abstract shapes. The site has been known as a sacred space for the Nez Perce people for countless years, and the carvings likely had spiritual significance and were also used to tell stories related to hunting.
Additions to the rock art stopped about 300 years ago, according to historians. The arrival of white settlers and horses may have been the cause. The Snake River corridor is now populated with houses, ranches and vacation homes.
The drive from Asotin to Buffalo Eddy is beautiful, especially in the spring when the hills are green. Wildlife sightings along the way are common, and the sparkling river leading to Hells Canyon is breathtaking.
Buffalo Eddy is one of the deepest parts of the river, and its swirling water acts as a whirlpool that can suck down swimmers. Signs have been posted to warn visitors about the dangers of taking a plunge. However, anglers often cast their lines from the banks, and tents along the beach are a frequent sight on hot summer days.
The road gets busy in the summer as people flock to beaches, boat ramps and other areas of interest. In recent years, access to beaches has been reduced as more and more private landowners install fences and “no trespassing” signs.
Buffalo Eddy is one of the few spots with room for parking and public access. The other side of the river is privately owned.
No fees or reservations are needed for recreational activities at Buffalo Eddy. The site is managed by the National Park Service, and more information about the petroglyphs can be found at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center at Spalding. n
Buffalo Eddy
LOCATION: 16 miles south of Asotin along Snake River Road.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Walk along a short trail to view ancient Nez Perce petroglyphs, and you can also enjoy a picnic lunch and the scenic drive to the sacred site.
DIFFICULTY: Difficulty is a 1 or 2 out of 5, depending on walking ability. Parking is available and a small hiking trail with interpretive signs is accessible.
DON’T FORGET: Swimming at Buffalo Eddy is dangerous. Multiple drownings have occurred in the strong current. The petroglyphs are protected by federal law. Digging or damaging the resources is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: If you continue driving along Snake River Road to Heller Bar, you will be able to see where the Grande Ronde and Snake rivers meet.