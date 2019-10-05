ArtWalk opens in Lewiston

Stacia Morfin participates in a Nimiiipuu intertribal dance as the Spirit of the Renegades Drum Group plays in the background to kick off the Downtown ArtWalk on Friday in Lewiston.

 Tribune/Rebecca Noble

