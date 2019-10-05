ArtWalk opens in Lewiston

Stacia Morfin participates in a Nimiiipuu intertribal dance as the Spirit of the Renegades Drum Group plays in the background to kick off the Downtown ArtWalk on Friday in Lewiston.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stacia Morfin participates in a Nimiiipuu intertribal dance as the Spirit of the Renegades Drum Group plays in the background to kick off the Downtown ArtWalk on Friday in Lewiston.