On a warm spring Saturday, booths filled the Lewis-Clark State College library lawn, as local and out-of-state artists showed their craft.
After a two-year hiatus, Art Under the Elms, perhaps the most significant part of Lewiston’s Dogwood Festival, attracted family, friends and their dogs to the free, three-day artisan fair.
Vendors were seen around the lawn selling handmade goods, including an array of art, food, jewelry, photography and sculpture. Some vendors returned to the artisan fair, participating in prior years, while many new artists displayed their talents.
Lines were forming behind food trucks, people stopped to admire paintings and many meandered from booth to booth — it was a sight to see, and the place to be.
J. Steven Robertson, an artist from Ogden, Utah, came all the way to Lewiston to sell his photography of wildlife, cars and landscapes.
“If you look at all these pictures, you’re going to see that it’s all about the eyes, except when it’s not,” Robertson said. “I think every kind of photography, whether it be landscape, portraits, wildlife, they’re all really different disciplines.”
Robertson specializes in wildlife portraiture, and many of his photos show the emotion of animals. Showing two photos of buffalo side by side, he said animals are as different as people, holding their own demeanor and presenting themselves to the world.
Robertson said while focusing on getting the right angle, there are a thousand ways to shoot a photo, which can result in just as many results. Robertson finds personality in everything he photographs, including cars.
Josh Kristensen, an artist creating backlit wooden landscapes, showed his craft at the fair. Kristensen uses rare woodgrains to mimic different landscape designs. His artwork portrays mountains of various shapes and sizes, all lit by LED lights. All of his projects are hand-drawn and hand-cut one piece at a time; it takes two to three weeks to complete one of his creations.
Kristensen has been creating these pieces for 15 years and, over the past seven years, it has become a full-time job. Kristensen attends several artisan fairs to sell his artwork, and this is the second time he has been at Art Under the Elms.
“(I’m here because), aside from making money as an artist, of course, having this many people put in front of you to see, look at and be inspired that you can actually make a living as an artist,” Kristensen said.
Coming from the Nez Perce Tribe, Linda Dufford, Velda Penney and Agnes Weaskus shared their art to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women. The theme of their booth was the missing sisters, and in their paintings, they used symbolism to show the pain and injustice families of missing persons feel.
Painting a red hand over the faces of women, Dufford said it is to show the silence of this particular issue within tribal nations and tribal communities. Currently, there are 30 open and unresolved cases of missing Indigenous people within the area, according to Weaskus.
“We need some resolve, some justice,” Dufford said. “We see these people need justice, in regard to what’s happening.”
In Weaskus’ painting, she made three women, all with red handprints over their faces, and in the air, she painted an eagle’s feather to represent freedom.
“I know there have been some things done recently (in legislation), but it’s by far not enough, it’s the beginning,” Weaskus said. “We just have to keep moving forward because it’s happening to us. It’s happening to women across the nation, across the world, right now.”
Penney’s painting showed the spirit of a murdered Indigenous woman, leaving her clothes and materialistic things behind as she moves on. In the sun, the painting glimmers as she chose to use metallic, sparkly paint.
Penney said using art as an expression for this sensitive topic is a peaceful way of addressing this issue, bringing representation to missing people and the violence Indigenous people face.
Art Under the Elms will conclude today with one last session that opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
