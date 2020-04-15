Artificial April showers

Volunteer Harmon Brotnov avoids getting soaked as he and Bill Jacobe turn on the sprinklers for the first time this year at Clarkston United Methodist Church. The men were doing a little yard maintenance Tuesday afternoon. Today’s Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Volunteer Harmon Brotnov avoids getting soaked as he and Bill Jacobe turn on the sprinklers for the first time this year at Clarkston United Methodist Church. The men were doing a little yard maintenance Tuesday afternoon. Today’s Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you