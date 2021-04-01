The 36th annual Art Under the Elms event at Lewis-Clark State College has been canceled, because of a limited response from vendors willing to participate.
Organizers were hoping for 40 vendors, but fewer than 20 signed up to take part in the three-day outdoor artisan fair. Officials noted in a news release that many vendors who typically attend this and other art festivals across the country are limiting travel because of concerns about COVID-19.
Art Under the Elms had been scheduled for late April. The event benefits the LCSC Center for Arts & History. Vendors who signed up this year will receive a full refund of their deposit. Organizers are planning for a return of the event in 2022.