MOSCOW — Moscow Middle School students will soon have their artwork, created during statewide school shutdowns, on display on the city’s website.
Middle school art teacher Shanti Norman said showcasing her students’ work in this way is meant to take the place of displays shown each year at Moscow’s annual Artwalk, which was canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Norman said exactly when the show will be available online has yet to be determined but expects the project to be live soon.
She said she wanted to give students an opportunity to express themselves while they are constantly barraged by the stresses related to an unprecedented global crisis.
“I figured that most of them will really have a hard time with being separated from friends and being isolated,” she said. “So I wanted to come up with something for them that would help with that in a way and approach my curriculum in a more art therapy sort of context … and also just to teach them that art can be used as such.”
The central theme and name of the showcase is “Connections.” Norman said work submitted for the project ties to the student artists’ connections to various parts of their lives, including family, friends and the environment. Part of the purpose of the project was to encourage students to be mindful of their connections to the larger world while in physical isolation.
Norman said a common thread in the work her students submitted was feelings of separation, noting school is more than just an academic experience but also includes an important social aspect. Many of her students missed the routine school provides as well as daily opportunities to interact with friends.
Student Kaleb Whitney, 14, said his life did not change too dramatically during quarantine, but agreed he missed seeing his friends the most.
“It was kind of lonely. I didn’t get to see my friends very much,” Whitney said. “It didn’t affect me too much — although my grades did go up … (because) I was able to work on my own time, and I had a little bit of extra help.”
One of his submissions, called “Desert Hands,” portrayed a pair of floating hands filled with sand drawn over a painted background and was an allusion to constantly washing and sanitizing his hands while in isolation. He said he could feel his hands cracking and drying from frequent washing.
Typically, Norman said, her in-person classes focus on building and teaching artistic skills. However, with statewide school closures forcing learning online, she said she took the opportunity to focus on self-instruction rather than technique. She received new work from her students each week, and she said the results were powerful.
“It was very emotional for me to just sit there and go through all of the work and to see the beauty that was coming out and really seeing that they were struggling to understand what was going on and trying to figure out how to cope with it,” she said. “A lot of them really did have a difficult time with it — and I’m sure some still are.”
