Age: 66.
City of residence: Moscow.
Title/occupation: Mayor, city of Moscow; wheat biochemistry/end-use quality consultant.
Family: Married.
Education: Bachelor of Science, fish and wildlife resources, University of Idaho, 1976; Master of Science, food science, Washington State University, 1992.
Work history: Peace Corps, Niger, West Africa, 1976-78; tuna/porpoise observer, National Marine Fisheries Service, 1979-80; U.S. Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Research Service, Western Wheat Quality Lab, Pullman, 1980-2011; wheat biochemistry/end-use quality consultant, 2011 to present.
Hobbies/interests: Hiking, rafting, lake kayaking, golf, racquetball, city government, travel to exotic places.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: Has a private pilot’s license. “I like going to my isolated cabin in the northwest Montana mountains as often as possible.”