Law enforcement arrested a suspect for arson after Caldwell firefighters responded to a residential fire in one of the city’s oldest homes on Sunday.
Around noon, a fire started at a historic building known as the A.K. Steunenberg House at the northwest corner of North Kimball Avenue and West Chicago Street. Built in 1904, it has since been converted into apartments.
Tenants told four Caldwell police officers, who were the first emergency responders to arrive, that people were still inside. The officers went into the smoky building to evacuate them, according to the fire department. Caldwell firefighters soon joined to help complete the evacuation.
The Caldwell Fire Department determined the fire was caused by arson, according to Char Jackson, Caldwell public information officer.
Scott Pankratz was booked him into the Canyon County Jail for first-degree arson on Sunday evening, according to jail records.
No one was injured in the fire, but the building sustained “significant damage,” with especially heavy damage around the apartment unit where the fire began, the Fire Department stated.
The home was built by Albert and Carrie Steunenberg. Albert became “one of the most prominent financiers of the state,” founding the Commercial Bank of Caldwell and serving as Caldwell’s ninth mayor for one year in 1903, according to the city of Caldwell’s website.
He had a close relationship with his brother, Frank Steunenberg, with whom he published the Caldwell Tribune from 1886 until 1893, according to the city.
Frank became Idaho’s fourth governor in 1897. He was assassinated just a mile from his brother’s home when a man planted a bomb in retaliation for the governor’s role in suppressing unrest among Idaho union miners.
Two fire units from Nampa and one from Wilder assisted in putting out the fire. Three Caldwell fire engines and a brush rig responded, along with a fire apparatus from Middleton and Star.
“Teamwork made the evacuation of this building successful, I can’t say enough about the outstanding teamwork, bravery, courage and leadership that everyone displayed today,” Caldwell Fire Chief Richard Frawley said in a news release.
The Caldwell Fire Department said it was investigating the cause of the fire.