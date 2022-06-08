ASOTIN — A Clarkston man accused of arson and assault entered a not guilty plea this week in Asotin County Superior Court.
Jason W. Glasson, 42, was recently arrested for allegedly hitting a woman, ramming a vehicle and attempting to burn down a trailer on the 1400 block of Highland Avenue in Clarkston.
Deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly smelled a strong odor of gasoline when they responded to the arson call. According to court documents, Glasson poured gasoline “everywhere,” and tried to light the deck on fire, but a resident was able to stomp it out.
In addition, a woman at the motor home reportedly had a large bruise under her right eye, which was allegedly caused by Glasson, who had “hit rock bottom” and may have been experiencing a mental breakdown, according to witnesses.
First-degree arson is a Class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to 364 days in jail.
Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state, and public defender Kendra Lotstein has been appointed to represent the defendant. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.