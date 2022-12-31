MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department announced Friday that a 28-year-old Pullman resident and Washington State University graduate student has been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday morning in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., by Pennsylvania State Police officers on four counts of first-degree murder, in addition to a felony burglary charge.

